Premiers across Canada are expected to be keeping a close eye on the Supreme Court this morning as it releases a ruling on the constitutionality of Quebec’s secularism law.

The historic decision could change how provinces are allowed to act when adopting laws that could override Charter rights.

The case stems from a Quebec law known as Bill 21, which bans public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols while on the job.

The legislature pre-emptively invoked a section of the Constitution to shield the law from legal challenges based on Charter rights to freedom of conscience and religion and equality rights.

Since it passed in 2019, Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta have all invoked the same section of the Constitution to shield some other laws from legal challenges.

These include laws restricting the rights of transgender people in Alberta and Saskatchewan, back-to-work orders in Alberta and Ontario, and Quebec’s language-law reform.

At a news conference in Quebec City on Thursday, Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said that Section 33 of the Constitution, also known as the notwithstanding clause, is an essential and democratically accepted tool for legislators.

He added that “if the Supreme Court goes forward to centralize power even more and putting provinces in a situation where they cannot have their own say,” the reaction from premiers will be “very heated.”