Shoppers are expected to flood malls and websites today as Black Friday gets underway.

The annual shopping frenzy delivers promotions and discounts to consumers but arrives this year as the tariff war and conflict in Iran are driving up prices and straining budgets.

Over the course of the Black Friday weekend, Shopify is expecting Canadians to spend an average $259, down from $282 last year.

By the time the holiday season winds down, the retail council projects Canadians will have spent an average of $911, down from $975 last year.

The council’s summer online survey of 2,500 shoppers suggests purchases made during Black Friday and the subsequent Cyber Monday will each make up 29 per cent of holiday budgets.

Both Shopify and the council predict value will be a top priority for shoppers this year.