Jazz Chisholm Jr. is off the board.

The two-time all-star has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported Friday.

MLB Network’s Robert Murray was first to report that Chisholm was closing in on a deal with Toronto.

Chisholm will hope to bounce back with his new club after seeing his OPS drop to a career full-season low of .711 in 2026 with the New York Yankees.

Despite his overall struggles at the plate, the 27-year-old still hit 19 homers and stole 41 bases while remaining a productive defender and baserunner.

Chisholm ranked fourth among all MLB second basemen with 13 outs above average defensively.

Chisholm was coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2025 with the Bronx Bombers, recording his first 30-30 campaign while earning an AL Silver Slugger award.

He originally broke into the majors with the Miami Marlins in 2020, spending parts of his first five big-league seasons with the NL team before being traded to the Yankees ahead of the 2024 deadline.

For his career, Chisholm has posted a .245/.315/.444 batting line with 127 homers and 171 stolen bases in 716 games.