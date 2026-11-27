Canada is extending its travel and immigration restrictions related to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo for 90 more days.

The government says the measures remain in place to “reduce the risk of Ebola disease entering and spreading in Canada.”

The latest data shows the outbreak has surpassed 12,000 cases, including more than 5,900 deaths.

People from Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo have been barred from travelling to Canada since May.

The measures were set to expire on Friday at midnight but have been extended to Feb. 25, 2027.

Immigration documents, including valid visas and travel authorizations, remain suspended for people from all three countries.