OTTAWA — Canada Post says it lost hundreds of millions of dollars in its latest quarter, but still far less than a year earlier as its parcels and flyer business continues to recover.

The Crown corporation is reporting a before-tax loss of $451 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, an improvement of nearly 17 per cent from the $541-million loss in the same period last year.

The postal service attributed the better results to a cash surge from parcel shipments as well as flyers and other direct marketing, while letter mail stayed flat.

Parcels revenue jumped by $140 million or 31 per cent year-over-year on the back of 13 million more packages shipped, while direct marketing revenue rose by $35 million or 17 per cent due to a volume increase of 291 million pieces.

Meanwhile, Canada Post continues to convert the remaining four million addresses that still enjoy doorstep delivery to community mailboxes, with some 621,000 homes poised to see the end of door-to-door service before 2028.

The federal budget earlier this month allocated $1.2 billion over seven years to the process, which aims to create savings of about $2.2 billion over a decade.

CEO Doug Ettinger said last month that the beleaguered organization has begun to show “early signs” of financial recovery as it wins back some of the parcel delivery market that had slipped away since 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press