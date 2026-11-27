Prime Minister Mark Carney is refusing to follow a court ruling that could lead the way for Russia’s return to international sports. But with the World Juniors coming up in December, and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) standing by Carney, it’s raising questions about what happens when sports meets foreign policy.

Host Devang Desai speaks with Aaron Ettinger, associate professor of political science at Carleton University, about Carney’s decision, what it says about his approach to foreign policy, and what it means for international competition going forward.

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