Prime Minister Mark Carney is to continue his swing through the North with a stop in Yellowknife this afternoon for an announcement on a “major new initiative.”

Carney’s public itinerary bills the announcement with Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson as one that would “connect and transform Canada’s North.”

The prime minister stopped off at the Yukon legislature on Thursday and took in meetings with Yukon Premier Currie Dixon and First Nations leaders.

While there, he announced the federal government would deem the Whitehorse Power Centres a project of national interest.

The first phase of the project would add 15 megawatts of power by 2028, with future phases increasing to around 150 megawatts.

Dixon said energy is a key priority for the Yukon, adding that he and Carney planned to discuss the economy and the development of national resources.