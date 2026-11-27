The Jane and Finch community are holding a protest against police violence Friday outside of Finch West station after a 14-year-old boy was injured during an arrest last month.

The protest was organized by Jane Finch Action Against Poverty (JFAAP) and the Jane Finch Education Action Group alongside TTCriders and Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident in which they allege a group of youths failed to pay for their transit fares at the TTC station on Oct. 7 around 3:30 p.m.

Two officers confronted them and one of the boys was arrested. According to a press release protest organizers, the boy’s arm was fractured during this interaction.

The SIU says the boy was released to hospital and being diagnosed with a serious, non-life-threatening injury. Toronto police informed the SIU on Oct. 9 and an investigation was launched.

Protest organizers also allege there was a second incident in September in which two 16-year-old students were assaulted in a case of “mistaken identity.”

Organizers are calling for an end to police and special constable involvement in fare disputes as well as the “the removal of police from Finch West Station and Line 6, the dropping of all charges against the affected youth and accountability from elected officials, the police and TTC leadership.”

Toronto police tell CityNews they disagree with how these incidents are being characterized.

“Our officers have been working with the TTC to address ongoing safety concerns at Finch West Station involving young people and disruptive behaviour. It’s important to distinguish between why officers were initially called to the station and why the young people were arrested. Those arrests involved allegations of assaulting police officers and interfering with an arrest,” read their statement. “People are entitled to question police actions, but they cannot physically interfere with an arrest or assault police officers.”

The Toronto Police Association also commented on the upcoming protest, saying they stand strongly behind their members.

“We have no issue with the public asking questions or disagreeing with police decisions and actions. But the place for that dispute is in the complaints process and through the courts.”

The protest is expected to run until 4 p.m.