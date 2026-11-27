OTTAWA — The employer of a nurse who Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says has been told her contract won’t be renewed over a photo with him says the allegations are false.

Calian Health issued an email statement Friday after being asked for comment by The Canadian Press on Wednesday when Poilievre raised the issue in the House of Commons.

Poilievre said his parliamentary privilege was being violated when he said a nurse was told she might lose her job after she was photographed speaking with him in the aftermath of the tragic fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

Poilievre said he met with the nurse, Maureen Carpenter, who works at both the Wainwright hospital and on contract with Calian Health. He said she talked to him about her experiences after the fire, when she helped triage and treat badly burned patients.

The Conservative leader said it would affect his ability to do his job if people could face professional consequences over speaking with or being photographed with him.

The Oct. 17 fire killed five soldiers and left dozens injured during a training exercise at the base, which is in Poilievre’s Alberta riding.

The Calian Health statement said the company has started a “full-scale investigation into the facts and circumstances of the incident” while the nurse remains employed. The company said “appropriate action” would be taken if the investigation turns up anything that goes against its values.

The company said it “fully supports” the rights of individuals to engage with MPs.

Defence Minister David McGuinty said Thursday during a committee appearance he is looking into the matter too, as constituents should always feel free to speak with their MP and vice versa.

McGuinty said he has not spoken to Carpenter. He said that as a third party to the contract, he has no legal standing to address it but he has spoken twice with Carpenter’s brother, including last weekend.

The minister said he asked his deputy minister to speak with Calian Health about the situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.

— With files from Catherine Morrison

David Baxter, The Canadian Press