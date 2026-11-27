Three teenagers were arrested and four firearms were seized after police spotted an allegedly stolen vehicle in North York.

Toronto police said officers were in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West conducting patrols for Project HIDE, an enforcement initiative targeting home invasions, around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers spotted a grey Honda CR-V that they later determined had been allegedly stolen. Officers then followed the vehicle to Jamestown Crescent area.

The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly deliberately rammed a marked police vehicle during a coordinated takedown, investigators say.

A 19-year-old man from Brampton, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested on the scene. Police allegedly found four loaded Glock semi-automatic firearms after a search of the individuals and the vehicle.

Firearms allegedly seized during Project HIDE. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

All three were on release orders at the time of their arrests. The suspects are facing the following charges:

A man, 19, of Brampton, has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime

Four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Eight counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is prohibited

Disguise with intent

Possession of device for purpose of committing theft

Two counts of fail to comply with release order

A youth, 16-years-old, has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle

Disguise with intent

Six counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is prohibited

Fail to comply with release order

A youth, 17-years-old, has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle

Six counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is prohibited

Two counts of fail to comply with release order

All three were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

“The seizure of four loaded firearms is a significant public safety outcome and underscores both the importance of proactive policing and the risks our officers face every day in keeping our communities safe,” said Insp. Paul Rinkoff in a police release.