3 teens arrested, firearms seized after alleged stolen vehicle spotted in North York
Posted November 27, 2026 1:06 pm.
Three teenagers were arrested and four firearms were seized after police spotted an allegedly stolen vehicle in North York.
Toronto police said officers were in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West conducting patrols for Project HIDE, an enforcement initiative targeting home invasions, around 2 a.m. on Thursday.
Officers spotted a grey Honda CR-V that they later determined had been allegedly stolen. Officers then followed the vehicle to Jamestown Crescent area.
The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly deliberately rammed a marked police vehicle during a coordinated takedown, investigators say.
A 19-year-old man from Brampton, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested on the scene. Police allegedly found four loaded Glock semi-automatic firearms after a search of the individuals and the vehicle.
All three were on release orders at the time of their arrests. The suspects are facing the following charges:
A man, 19, of Brampton, has been charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
- Dangerous operation of a conveyance
- Eight counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is prohibited
- Disguise with intent
- Possession of device for purpose of committing theft
- Two counts of fail to comply with release order
A youth, 16-years-old, has been charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
- Disguise with intent
- Six counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is prohibited
- Fail to comply with release order
A youth, 17-years-old, has been charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
- Six counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is prohibited
- Two counts of fail to comply with release order
All three were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
“The seizure of four loaded firearms is a significant public safety outcome and underscores both the importance of proactive policing and the risks our officers face every day in keeping our communities safe,” said Insp. Paul Rinkoff in a police release.