The founder of the company that became Freedom Mobile is seeking a comeback in the Canadian telecommunications sector, saying he hopes to buy the carrier if it’s carved out of a potential merger between its current owner Quebecor Inc. and Telus Corp.

But Globalive founder and chairman Anthony Lacavera says he’s open to alternatives, such as acquiring Telus’ wireless subsidiary if the company were to be taken over by Bell Canada, or starting from scratch without any established brands. His goal is to build a national, “pure-play” wireless carrier that can compete with the established providers.

Lacavera said that unlike major telecom companies that also sell internet and television services, his carrier would focus solely on wireless coverage, with the goal of winning over customers through better service and lower prices.

“We still have some of the highest prices in the world in Canada in wireless, and it’s simply because all of our wireless companies are owned by cable companies and phone companies,” he said in an interview.

“It’s really clear and obvious that all the government has to do is maintain that fourth carrier policy, require that phone and cables companies cannot own all of the wireless companies. There needs to be at least one that’s independent of cable and phone, and then the prices are going to come down in Canada.”

Globalive launched Wind Mobile in 2009 and Shaw Communications bought it in 2016 for $1.6 billion, rebranding it as Freedom Mobile. The carrier was sold to Quebecor’s Videotron subsidiary for $2.85 billion in 2023 in a side deal related to Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26 billion acquisition of Shaw.

Globalive’s strategy to re-enter the wireless sector includes plans to buy wireless assets, spectrum, customer bases and retail operations.

The Toronto-based investment and venture-building group will also explore spectrum and network-sharing arrangements and roaming access, and will participate in future federal spectrum auctions.

Lacavera said his motivation stems in part from news revealed earlier this month that Quebecor has proposed a $31-billion takeover of Telus in a cash-and-stock deal. Telus has expressed “serious concerns” with the bid, including whether it could survive regulatory scrutiny, and has said that the offer is below value.

Meanwhile, some telecom analysts believe it could prompt a bidding war with Bell Canada, which may have competing interest in merging with Telus.

While the Quebecor offer is still under review by Telus’ board, Lacavera said he fears a potential deal would be approved by the federal government. He pointed to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent comments that under certain circumstances and depending on the market structure, an oligopoly situation can lead to more competition with fewer players.

“If you’re going to permit it, then ensure there’s a standalone wireless operator this time,” Lacavera said.

Any potential transaction would likely lead to independent reviews by the Competition Bureau, the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi said in a recent report that increased concentration in the telecom sector could require significant divestitures in order to satisfy competition concerns, and estimated that a combined Quebecor-Telus would likely need to shed 3.1 million to 3.8 million subscribers.

That’s where Globalive comes in, said Lacavera.

“I’m going to be there making an offer to acquire sufficient assets that I can build that standalone competitor,” he said.

“If Bell ends up being the acquirer of Telus, then Telus Mobility should be sold to a standalone operator. If Quebecor acquires Telus, then Freedom should be sold as a standalone operator.”

Lacavera said neither asset should be sold to a rival cable or phone company, which would lead to “just more consolidation and more of that problem of bundling where they really don’t want to offer globally competitive wireless service.”

Even without a major merger in the Canadian telecom sector, Lacavera said his plan will move forward, as long as the federal government creates a framework where a standalone wireless carrier can be competitive.

Lacavera said he believes there’d be opportunities for Globalive to have success versus the big players despite its lack of bundled offerings.

He hinted his company could offer unlimited data plans at a cost-effective rate, which consumers could then use for home streaming rather than buying a cable service from another provider. Globalive’s wireless network would also offer 5G fixed wireless home internet, bringing a new competitor to the home broadband market.

“I consume so much on my mobile device now or my tablet or whatever that has a tethering connection to my mobile device,” Lacavera said.

“It’s such a total transformation and all that stresses is the need for higher speeds at lower costs with wireless connections.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QBR.B, TSX:T, TSX:RCI.B, TSX:BCE)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press