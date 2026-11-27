The owner of a Whitby game store that was broken into on Thursday night believes the culprits were after valuable Pokémon cards.

Kamal Lalli, owner of We Got Gamez at 1910 Dundas Street East, told CityNews the cards can have staggering value.

“It’s not child’s play anymore,” he said. “These are worth hundreds, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, and in some cases millions of dollars.

“I think people really need a wake up call to understand that videos games, and Pokémon cards and collectibles in general — the amount of money that’s involved in it.”

Durham Regional Police officers responded to a break-and-enter call at the store at around 2:55 a.m.

“A black SUV was driven through the storefront of the business before two suspects exited the vehicle,” a police release explained.

“The two suspects later fled the area in a waiting second vehicle prior to police arrival.”

Police believe a third suspect may have been waiting in the other vehicle.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

Investigators later confirmed that the SUV used to crash into the store was previously reported stolen.

“Somebody that had stolen a vehicle in Ajax decided to use it as a battering ram to penetrate the security measures that we had in place and basically the whole front store facade is gone,” Lalli explained. “It’s like waking up from a nightmare.”

Lalli said it’s the second break-in his businesses have endured this year. Thieves also broke into his other game store in Ajax, prying the metal bars on the front door to gain access in that instance.

Lalli says he hasn’t been able to access the Whitby store because it’s currently unsafe and undergoing a structural assessment.

Break-ins at gaming and collectible stores have been on the rise lately and back in September Durham police announced the results of Project Magenta — a months-long probe into a property‑crime ring connected to dozens of commercial break‑ins, vehicle thefts and fraud‑related offences across Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Two men and two male youths were arrested and hit with more than 200 charges.

Investigators say the group operated between June and September 2026.

Police say the offences connected to Project Magenta resulted in nearly $1 million in losses and damages to businesses, vehicle owners and the community.

Businesses targeted included jewellery stores, cannabis dispensaries, trading card shops and pawn shops.

With files from Lucas Casaletto