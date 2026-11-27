A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for an Ontario man who sold potentially deadly substances online to people who then used those products to take their own lives.

Lawyers for the Crown and the defence are expected to present what they believe would be an appropriate sentence for Kenneth Law, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to 14 counts of aiding suicide in the deaths of 14 people in Ontario.

The former chef has been linked to dozens of deaths worldwide, including 79 in the United Kingdom that are being considered as part of the sentencing process.

Scores of grieving family members and friends told the court about the lasting impact of Law’s crimes over two days in September as his sentencing hearing got underway.

Some delivered the message in person, others did so by video and others in written statements read by prosecutors.

Law’s plea deal in May came soon after he was set to stand trial on the aiding suicide charges and another 14 counts of first-degree murder related to the same victims.

Prosecutors are expected to withdraw the murder charges after Law is sentenced. Individuals found guilty of aiding suicide can face up to 14 years in prison.

An agreed statement of fact presented after his plea said Law ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other products that can be used for self-harm.

He shipped products to people in more than 40 countries, knowing his customers were likely to use them for suicide, the document said.

Law also went on a forum where people talked about using certain substances to take their own life, at times leaving comments and referring people to his websites, it said.

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If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.