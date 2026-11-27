An 83-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough earlier this month.

The man was crossing Morningside Avenue and Halfway Avenue around 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 at an uncontrolled intersection, police say.

At the same time, a 60-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Corolla was travelling north on Morningside. The vehicle then hit the man in the left lane on Morningside.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, the pedestrian died of his injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have dashcam or surveillance footage of the incident is asked to contact police.