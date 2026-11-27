Mississauga City Hall, the Living Arts Centre and the Hazel McCallion Central Library have been closed Friday due to a watermain break.

Water was seen gushing out from underground at Princess Royal Drive at Duke of York Boulevard starting around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Peel Region said crews have been on site since last night to assess the damage and conduct the necessary repairs.

“To complete repairs safely, crews must isolate the affected section of watermain. This will result in temporary water service interruptions to several nearby properties and businesses,” said Karen Flores. “Our priority is to restore water service and reopen the affected area as quickly and safely as possible.”

All scheduled events or programs at the Living Arts Centre and the Hazel McCallion Central Library have been cancelled. The City says where possible, they have been rescheduled and refunds will be given for the ones that can’t be moved to another date.

A timeline for when water service will be restored has not been confirmed at this time.