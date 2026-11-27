The federal government has unveiled what it’s calling the country’s first-ever strategy for the forestry sector, a sweeping national plan to reinvent an industry battered by decades of decline.

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said Friday the blueprint, backed by a $6.5 billion funding plan, represents the largest federal investment in the industry’s history.

He said the aim is to reduce Canada’s traditional reliance on lumber, pulp and paper production by expanding into higher-value products such as biofuels, biochemicals and advanced wood-based building materials.

“Business as usual is not an option,” Hodgson said during Friday’s announcement at Tla’amin Nation in British Columbia.

“We need to invest, we need to innovate and we need to compete because a stronger forest sector means a stronger Canadian economy,” he said. “We’re going to do away with old fashioned Band-Aid solutions and instead forge a bold path forward.”

The strategy, which charts a course for the industry through 2050, is built around four key pillars: transforming the sector through investment, partnership and innovation; securing competitive wood fibre supplies; developing new markets at home and abroad; and supporting workers and communities.

It calls for streamlining regulations, increasing the use of Canadian wood in federally funded housing and infrastructure projects, and reducing the industry’s reliance on the United States.

The record funding package includes $4 billion to build new large-scale manufacturing facilities and transform existing mills, $2 billion to modernize operations and improve productivity, and $500 million to secure reliable, affordable supplies of wood fibre.

All three funding programs are expected to launch by March 2027.

Corey Hogan, parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources, said the strategy is aimed at growing the industry rather than simply preserving existing operations.

“We’re talking about how we build a forest sector for the 21st century,” he said in an interview.

Hogan said the funding could also help revive shuttered mills and bring workers back.

“This allows brownfield redevelopment of sites, it allows mills that are existing but are currently shuttered to make the investments that allow them to bring people back to work,” he said.

The forestry sector contributed $29.7 billion to Canada’s economy in 2025, employs nearly 200,000 people and serves as the economic backbone of almost 300 communities nationwide, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Canada’s forestry industry has lost roughly four in 10 jobs since 2004, while its share of the country’s gross domestic product has fallen from about three per cent to one per cent.

Between 2004 and 2024, Canadian softwood lumber production fell 42 per cent and pulp production dropped 54 per cent, even as global demand for those products grew by six and 22 per cent, respectively.

The federal government warns that without action, capital flight could accelerate, regional supply chains could collapse, industrial assets could become stranded and job losses could further hollow out rural communities.

The forestry industry also faces mounting pressures from U.S. trade barriers, growing competition from lower-cost pulp producers, uncertainty over wood fibre supplies and changing consumer demand.

Most Canadian softwood lumber exports to the United States now face combined tariffs and duties of nearly 35 per cent, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Hodgson said if the United States continues to impose unfair and unjust tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, Canada will find new customers.

“The reality is the U.S. needs our wood; we are the largest provider of their wood,” he said. “If one customer is making it hard for you to transact with them, you find another customer.”

John Hackett, chief of the Tla’amin Nation, said the strategy offers hope for forestry-dependent communities.

“The forest industry has to change, and we intend to help lead that change,” he said.

Hackett said the First Nation’s recent acquisition of a forestry operation within its traditional territory, backed by a $64-million federal loan guarantee, will create economic opportunities for generations to come.

“For more than 100 years, we watched the wealth of those forests leave our territory and the most we could hope for was a paycheque,” he said. “Now we’ve gone from renters to owners.”

Lennard Joe, chief executive of the BC First Nations Forestry Council and also a task force member, said Indigenous ownership will play a key role in transforming the industry.

“Rebuilding a national forest culture also means moving beyond simply talking about reconciliation to creating meaningful opportunities for the First Nations to invest, own, govern, and lead,” he said.

The new forest strategy builds on recommendations released in June by the Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force, an industry-led panel representing forestry companies, labour and Indigenous groups.

Ken Kalesnikoff, co-chair of the federal task force and principal and director of Kalesnikoff Mass Timber, called for 10 to 20 per cent of the funding to be set aside for smaller forestry companies.

“As much as the federal government is focused on attracting investment for big projects, let’s not forget about the smaller companies that work hard every day to keep their people employed,” he said. “Not all companies need hundreds of millions of dollars to do great things.”

Forest Products Association of Canada president and CEO Derek Nighbor welcomed the strategy but cautioned that much hinges on its implementation.

“This has been something we have been asking for for many years: a clear road map, a clear blueprint for our industry for the future,” he said in an interview.

“At the end of the day, as in anything, the devil’s going to be in the details here. Execution is really going to matter.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.

Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press