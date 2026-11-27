The Park Lawn Road westbound on-ramp to the Gardiner Expressway reopened at 6 a.m. on Friday after critical bridge replacement work was completed two months early, according to a City of Toronto news release.

The work, which began in August, was part of the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan and involved the replacement of the single-lane bridge that carries westbound on-ramp traffic over Mimico Creek.

“This will restore a key connection to the westbound Gardiner Expressway for approximately 15,000 drivers each day, including trucks serving the Ontario Food Terminal and businesses across the region,” read the City’s release.

The City said they were able to complete the work earlier than scheduled using the same measures that allowed early completion of construction between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue last September. Some of those measures include contractor incentives and the ability for crews to work 24 hours per day, seven days a week, thanks to a cash infusion from the Province.

Full ownership and maintenance of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway will be uploaded to the Province in the Fall of 2027. In the meantime, the Province is providing the City of Toronto with up to $353 million in operation and maintenance costs until the handover is completed.