The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has released an image of a suspect who allegedly stole poppy donation boxes from two separate locations in Bowmanville earlier this month.

Investigators are trying to track down Darren Meany, 47, of Clarington.

He’s wanted on two counts of theft under $5,000 as well as six counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Investigators say Meany attended two business in downtown Bowmanville on Nov. 6 and 7, where he allegedly stole Royal Canadian Legion poppy donation boxes.

“Investigators believe there may be additional businesses in the area that were similarly targeted but did not report the incidents to police,” a DRPS release further alleges.

Police are asking any business owners, employees, or members of the public who may have experienced a similar incident, to contact them.