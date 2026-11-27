Morgan Rielly scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 victory Friday afternoon.

Rielly’s goal in the second period stood as the game-winner and gave him 100 career goals. He became just the fourth Leafs defenceman to score 100 goals with the franchise, joining Tim Horton, Ian Turnbull and Börje Salming.

Colton Sissons added an insurance goal in the third period in his return to the lineup.

Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves in his fourth straight start.

Toronto earned its second straight win and will continue its road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, 7 p.m. ET).