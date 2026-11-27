The federal government says seven teams have been selected to take part in a design competition to restore the prime minister’s official residence at 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa.

The 35-room mansion was built over 1867 and 1868 as a private residence.

It was expropriated in 1949 to become the official residence of the prime minister, though it has been vacant since 2015.

A Public Services and Procurement Canada news release says the next phase of the competition will be launched in January 2027 and will task the teams with developing “bold and innovative” designs for the property.

It says their proposals will help shape a modern, sustainable, secure and functional official residence that meets the needs of future prime ministers and their families.

The department says the successful design team is expected to be chosen and announced by Canada Day next year.