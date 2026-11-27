The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld most portions of Quebec’s secularism law, delivering a major victory to the provincial government in a decision that will reverberate across the country.

Canada’s highest court, in its 532-page decision released Friday morning, ruled Quebec’s use of the notwithstanding clause to pass Bill 21 was in large part constitutional.

The legislation bans public officials in positions of authority, like teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing religious symbols on the job. It also requires anyone providing or receiving a government service to have their face uncovered.

“In short, Bill 21 aligns with Quebec’s legitimate and historical desire to ensure state secularism within a free and democratic society,” wrote Chief Justice Richard Wagner in the opening paragraphs of the judgment.

The seven Supreme Court justices, however, did strike down Section 8 of Quebec’s secularism law, which required elected members of the National Assembly to sit with their faces uncovered.

The overall ruling is a significant development in how governments can use the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause — known as Section 33 — to temporarily shield controversial legislation from legal challenges.

Quebec pre-emptively invoked the Charter override clause when it adopted Bill 21 in 2019. It quickly encountered a constitutional challenge, with civil liberties groups arguing the legislation is discriminatory, especially against Muslim women wearing hijabs.

Friday’s ruling says Quebec correctly applied a section of the Constitution that allows governments to override Charter rights.

Since 2019, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario have also invoked Section 33 on laws affecting transgender youth, back-to-work legislation and third-party political advertising.

‘End of the legal road’

The legal challenge was led by the English Montreal School Board (EMSB), specifically regarding sections 23 and 28 of the Charter — on minority language education rights and gender equality.

“Even though I know that this result is very disappointing for a lot of people today, the sun comes up tomorrow,” said EMSB Chair Joe Ortona moments after the decision. “We have a minority government in Quebec, and the notwithstanding clause needs to be renewed every five years, and that’s going to come again in 2029.

“This isn’t the end of the road, this is the end of the legal road. The advocacy and the lobbying to the MNAs and keeping this as one of the questions on the ballot at every provincial election stays. We respect the decision of the court, but the advocacy continues.”

Ortona says the EMSB’s seven-year legal challenge cost the school board upwards of $1 million.

“But quite frankly, we stood for vulnerable and marginalized people,” he said. “And I think we taught a good lesson to our students that everybody matters and we fought the good fight. And you can’t put a price tag on that.”