Toronto police investigators have identified a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed on a TTC bus in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Nicholas Crawford, 40, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder.

Officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue area at around 10:04 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police learned that a man was stabbed on board the bus, with the suspect fleeing on foot.

It’s not yet clear what prompted the violence. No other injuries were reported.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He’s since been identified as Jordan Berry, 34, of Toronto.

Crawford remains at large. He’s described as five foot eight to five foot nine, with a medium build and clean shaven. At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and was walking with a white pit bull-type dog.

Nicholas Crawford, 40, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder. Nicholas Crawford, 40, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder.

TTC CEO, Mandeep Lali, released a statement Friday saying he was “shocked” by the incident.

“My thoughts are with victim’s family and loved ones. Our operator is receiving the TTC’s full support as well,” he wrote.

“Safety of our customers and employees is paramount and the cornerstone of all we do. We are, as always, providing our full cooperation, including statements and video, to police as they investigate.”