Ukraine’s sports minister wants other countries to follow Canada’s lead in blocking Russian teams from international hockey tournaments.

Matviy Bidnyi, in an op-ed published Friday by the Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine, credited diplomatic efforts by Ukrainian government officials for Canada’s decision to bar Russian players from next month’s world junior hockey championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

“Canada, one of our most consistent partners since the first days of the full-scale invasion, has shown how this works in practice,” Bidnyi wrote in Ukrainian.

Bidnyi said Canada’s position forced the International Ice Hockey Federation to proceed with the tournament without Russia despite a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordering the reinstatement of Russian teams to five international championships, starting with the world juniors.

“One of my priorities is to extend this mechanism to all hockey competitions and establish it as a systematic approach in partner countries,” Bidnyi wrote.

Bidnyi argued that decisions by international sports arbitration bodies should not supersede the national security and sanctions policies of individual countries. He is pushing for a unified European Union policy restricting Russian participation in international sport.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this month that Russian players would not be permitted to compete in Canada as long as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues. Ottawa subsequently clarified that Russian players would be barred from the world juniors even if they held valid Canadian visas.

The IIHF announced Wednesday it would challenge the Oct. 30 CAS ruling ordering the reinstatement of Russian teams to five international championships, citing concerns about the impartiality of two of the three arbitrators and their potential links to Russia.

Russia and Belarus have been barred from international hockey since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and several European federations have vowed to boycott games if Russia is allowed to compete.

Major sponsors, including Czech automaker Skoda and German workwear company Strauss, have also warned they could withdraw their support for next May’s men’s world championship in Germany if Russia competes.

Bidnyi said Russia’s return to international sport is a Kremlin priority personally overseen by Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned against relying solely on international sports institutions to maintain restrictions.

He said more than 18 EU countries have introduced their own restrictions on Russian participation in sports competitions or supported initiatives restricting funding or the use of Russian symbols.

Seven Russian figure skaters missed a Grand Prix event in Finland last week after the Finnish government barred Russian athletes from entering the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press