Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with an armed assault that took place at a restaurant in Brampton last month.

Officers were initially called to a restaurant in the area of Airport Road and Cottrelle Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 for reports of a shooting.

Detectives said a male victim was allegedly struck in the head with a firearm during an altercation.

“During the incident, a firearm was discharged inside the restaurant,” police wrote in a news release shared on Saturday. “The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators later located one of the suspects, identified as 29-year-old Prabhjot Nagra of Brampton, on Nov. 5. and took him into custody.

He was charged with six offences, including discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon, and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Nagra was held for a bail hearing at a Brampton court.

Then, on Nov. 11, police located the second suspect, 34-year-old Gurwinder Singh of Brampton. He was also arrested and charged with assault and uttering death threats.

Singh was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.