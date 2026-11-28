Police say they are searching for six suspects in connection with a jewellery store robbery in midtown Toronto.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to a jewellery store in the Yonge Street and Sherwood Avenue area around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Police say one of the suspects drove a stolen pickup truck into the front entrance of the store. During the robbery, three people inside the store sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The six suspects were all wearing dark and grey tracksuits with face masks covering their face. They fled in a stolen dark blue Honda, according to police.

Investigators have released images of all six suspects who they say are considered dangerous.