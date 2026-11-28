A mother from Ajax is raising concerns about her 12-year-old daughter’s new school bus stop, saying the location in a park near Lake Ontario is unsafe for students waiting before sunrise.

Sarah Dunn’s daughter attends a school in the Durham District School Board (DDSB). Following recent changes to some school bus stops, her daughter is now required to board the bus at 6:45 a.m. at a location surrounded by parkland.

“Before sunrise isn’t a problem when you’re in a safe area,” Dunn said. “But when you’re in parkland where wild animals roam before sunrise, it’s just not safe.”

Last year, her daughter’s bus stop was at a nearby residential area, where Dunn says there were homes and better lighting.

Dunn says she has seen coyotes in the parkland and believes last year’s bus stop offered more security because of the surrounding residential homes.

“There was a level of safety because there was more community around. But down here, the coyote doesn’t go up the streets, it stays in the parkland, and there’s nobody else here,” she said.

Dunn has requested that her daughter be picked up at last year’s stop, saying the bus drives past that location on its way to the new one.

Durham Student Transportation Services, which provides transportation for about 30,000 students, says it regularly uses locations adjacent to parks, green spaces and common community spaces.

In a statement to CityNews, a spokesperson said those locations provide students with a place to gather while minimizing disruption to neighbouring residential properties.

Dunn says there are four other bus routes that pick up approximately a dozen children from the new stop throughout the day. However, she says those pickups happen after sunrise and do not address her daughter’s situation.

“All the other buses are coming after sunrise, but she’s here before sunrise, and that’s the issue,” she said.

CityNews asked (DDSB) whether safety of the bus stop had been evaluated given the early morning pickup time.

The board said student safety is a priority but did not clarify whether an evaluation had taken place or what policy guidelines are used to determine the safety of bus stop locations.

The board also said they encourage families to accompany their children to bus stops and discuss how to safely respond to encounters with wildlife.

Dunn’s questions on safety

Dunn now waits with her daughter at the bus stop in the mornings.

DDSB has also offered an alternative pickup location at a nearby school, which is well lit and away from the park.

While Dunn is willing to move her daughter to the alternative location, she says she is still concerned that the board did not directly address her questions about the safety of the current stop.

“I was really perturbed that they didn’t answer my questions about safety because then what happens next year?” she added. “Let’s say there is another kid who’s assigned this stop before sunrise. Are they going to have to stand down here?”