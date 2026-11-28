Blue Jays, Adrian Morejon agree to historic five-year, $115M contract
Posted November 28, 2026 5:17 pm.
The Toronto Blue Jays have set a new high water mark for relief pitcher contracts.
The Blue Jays and left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon have agreed to a five-year, $115-million contract, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported on Saturday. The deal is the largest ever awarded to a relief pitcher and includes a $15 million signing bonus.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon first reported the news on Saturday.
The 27-year-old left-hander is coming off a 2026 season in which he posted a 2.83 ERA and struck out 107 batters as a primary set-up option for star closer Mason Miller with the San Diego Padres.
The Padres extended Morejon a qualifying offer before free agency began, meaning the Blue Jays will have to surrender a draft pick, while San Diego will receive draft compensation.
An eight-year MLB veteran, Morejon throws a sinker, changeup, slider and four-seam fastball. The four-pitch mix has helped him dominate as a reliever but could also make him a candidate to potentially transition to the starting rotation.
He averages 99.5 m.p.h. with his sinker and 99.3 with his fastball — both of which checked in as the highest marks for any qualified southpaw in the majors.
Morejon was also an all-star in 2025, when he pitched to a 2.05 ERA and 0.896 WHIP.
After defecting from Cuba and becoming a free agent in 2016, Morejon signed with the Padres and spent his entire North American career in the organization.