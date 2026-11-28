Moments after clinching spots in two of soccer’s biggest showcases, the head coach of Canada’s women’s soccer team was already looking ahead.

Casey Stoney’s squad beat Panama 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Championship in Mansfield, Texas, on Saturday.

The victory earned the ninth-ranked Canadians berths in both the 2027 World Cup in Brazil and 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“It’s a moment to celebrate, right?” Stoney said. “Because it’s a major tournament, it’s another opportunity to expose this team and some of the young players to major tournament competition.”

It’s also a win that gives the coach and her team time to plan.

“We’ve got seven months to the next World Cup, and then, obviously, we’ve qualified for the Olympics, too,” Stoney said. “So we now need to start the planning phases. We need to have conversations with players about how we get into the best physical preparation in terms of making sure that we turn up in the summer in the best shape. And it just allows us to build a strategy now going into 2027 Brazil.”

Canada has appeared eight times in the women’s World Cup, but is coming off a disappointing showing in 2023 when the nation failed to make it out of the group stage in Australia and New Zealand.

The team has also played in five Olympic tournaments, winning gold in 2021 after taking back-to-back bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

The country finished seventh in 2024 in Paris amid a scandal over team staff using a drone to spy on opponents.

Stoney brought a mix of up-and-coming athletes and veterans to the W Championship. Her 23-player roster featured longtime national team stalwarts such as Portland Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming and Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan alongside teenage talents Annabelle Chukwu of the University of Notre Dame and AFC Toronto’s Kaylee Hunter.

Now that the country has qualified for next summer’s World Cup, each player needs a plan for how they’ll crack Canada’s roster, Stoney said.

“We have still got some players that aren’t playing enough minutes in their clubs,” the coach said. “So now we’ve qualified, there’ll be some strong conversations had about where we’re currently at, where we currently need to go from a playing perspective, playing minutes, match minutes, and physically, because you need to play games.

“So there’ll be some strong conversations to guide and direct. And it’s up to the players then to make the choices to make sure that they’re in contention for World Cup selection next year.”

Canada was the dominant side from the outset Saturday, pressuring No. 54 Panama early and creating ample chances.

Janine Sonis set up the opening strike with a corner kick, floating the ball into the penalty area. It bounced back out, but the reigning NWSL defender of the year sent it back in to Shelina Zadorsky, who flew in to put a shot past Panama keeper Yenith Bailey and give Canada a 1-0 lead.

Arsenal striker Olivia Smith came within inches of doubling the advantage a minute later, but her shot from the top of the six-yard box skittered just wide of the post.

The Canadians controlled 66 per cent possession across the game and outshot Panama 16-11 with a 6-1 edge in on-target shots.

The Central American country generated a solid opportunity in the 38th minute. Riley Tanner’s shot on goal from inside the area forced Canada keeper Kailen Sheridan to drop to make the stop.

“All credit to Panama. They made it really difficult today,” Stoney said.

“They made it difficult for us to break them down. Then I thought they defended wholeheartedly at times — slightly on the edge, I would say, with the referee not exactly refereeing the game with player safety in mind. But I thought they countered well, they tried to create moments, they were organized. They were hard working. So really, really positive display from them.”

Canada padded its lead before halftime when Sonis chipped a pass to Evelyne Viens at the top of the area. The Paris FC forward tapped a rolling shot into the Panama goal to give her side a 2-0 lead in the fifth minute of first-half injury time.

The red-clad Canadians continued to push in the second half.

Viens put away her second goal of the day in the 62nd minute when she used her midsection to direct a pass from Hunter past Bailey for a 3-0 advantage.

Chukwu came in for Viens in the 65th minute and took over scoring duties.

The 19-year-old forward blasted a shot into the top corner of the Panama net from above the penalty area to seal the score at 4-0 in the 83rd minute.

Canada will face either Mexico or Haiti in Tuesday’s semifinals before the finale of the eight-team tournament Dec. 5.

“We created some really good moments, so that was pleasing,” Stoney said. “And we kept going, we kept our discipline at times. So pleased with that. But we know we’re going to have to improve going into the semifinal.”