A male driver is facing impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police say the crash occurred at Brimley Road and St. Andrews Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

One of the drivers of the vehicles involved was taken to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

The other driver, also a male, was arrested at the scene and faces impaired driving charges. Police say the passenger with him, a female, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.