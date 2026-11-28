A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault that allegedly occurred last week in the High Park area.

Toronto police say the incident happened on Nov. 19 in the Ellis Park Road and Bloor Street West area.

It is alleged the suspect allegedly met the victim through social media, and arranged to meet with the victim in Toronto. Then, the victim brought the suspect to their house where he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

After an investigation that began on Nov. 26, police arrested William Shaw, 24, of Toronto. He is facing two counts of sexual assault, and sexual assault with choking.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and ask anyone with information to contact police.