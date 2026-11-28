A man was rushed to a hospital late Staurday night following a shooting, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingston and Galloway Roads just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man who was located with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located the man and he was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the identity of the victim were not immediately known.

Police have not released any word about a potential suspect. They said an investigation is ongoing.