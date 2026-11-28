It wasn’t cooked the way Canadians typically make it.

But the poutine that’s set to launch into space for astronaut Joshua Kutryk on Sunday will surely taste like the classic Canadian dish, says the Quebec-based chef who prepared it.

“Obviously, it sounds a bit weird,” said Yves Lowe in a video posted by the Canadian Space Agency.

“But … you can believe me, it really tastes like a real poutine.”

The agency said in a statement that the freeze-dried “space vegan poutine” is among the items being sent to space from Cape Canaveral, Fla., as part of a resupply mission to the International Space Station, where Kutryk has been orbiting 400 kilometres above Earth for roughly two months.

Alberta-born Kutryk launched into space on Oct. 1 as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 mission to the station. He welcomed his third child, a girl, from space just this week.

The agency said it invited Lowe, also the executive director of La Tablée des Chefs, to create the dish for Kutryk so the astronaut can get a taste of home.

La Tablée des Chefs is a non-profit that raises awareness about food insecurity.

Lowe said he got the idea to make poutine for Kutryk after imagining the astronaut eating some “comfort food” in space while watching hockey.

But the chef had to make sure it did not include some key ingredients used in a typical poutine, and it was safe for space.

“Lowe had a unique challenge: to create a delicious poutine that could be freeze-dried, sent to space, rehydrated and reheated,” the space agency said.

“It was also designed without meat or dairy to expedite the shipping process to NASA. He developed a ‘space vegan poutine,’ following the guidelines of food that can be sent to the station.”

Lowe found substitutes to replace cheese curds, which are made with milk, and the meat broths usually used to prepare gravy.

“We use soya cheese curds to get the poutine cheese texture that we want,” he said.

“And we came up with the idea of doing some vegan meatballs mainly based of barley, a bit of chickpeas, and a lot of herbs.”

The chef said he made sure to sprinkle extra spices and herbs to make up for the weakened tastebuds astronauts experience in orbit.

“In space, bodily fluids are pulled towards the head, causing nasal congestion, and a reduced sense of taste,” the agency said.

The poutine was then freeze-dried.

The agency said astronauts rehydrate food by adding hot water to it.

The poutine and the other items are set to dock at the station on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2026.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press