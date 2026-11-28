Woman in her 70s in critical condition after being struck by TTC streetcar near The Stockyards
Posted November 28, 2026 10:39 am.
A woman in her 70s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a streetcar in the city’s The Stockyards neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 9:50 a.m. Saturday morning to Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West.
Paramedics say the woman is suffering with critical and life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown.
More to come.