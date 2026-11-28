A woman in her 70s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a streetcar in the city’s The Stockyards neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 9:50 a.m. Saturday morning to Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Paramedics say the woman is suffering with critical and life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown.

More to come.