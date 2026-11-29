OTTAWA — Artificial intelligence can aggravate domestic abuse and expose women to sexualized deepfakes and medical bias, MPs on a House of Commons committee have heard.

The House of Commons status of women committee heard from dozens of witnesses as it studied the effects of artificial intelligence over four weeks.

Several of those witnesses told the committee that because AI is trained on existing data, it can exacerbate existing gender bias in the medical system.

Amy Flood, executive director of the Women’s Health Collective Canada, said women historically have been under-represented in clinical trials and health research.

“The fact of the matter is that AI is only as good as the data it’s built on. When that data is incomplete or biased, AI can reinforce existing inequalities, leading to poorer health outcomes for women and gender-diverse populations,” she said.

Tamil Kendall, director of the Partnership for Women’s Health Research Canada, cited the example of heart disease, which she said is the leading cause of premature death among Canadian women.

“Important historical research studies included men only. Men are still more likely to be diagnosed and appropriately treated than women,” she said.

“AI exaggerates these biases. It’s less likely to diagnose women’s heart conditions than men’s heart conditions, and it’s more likely to attribute women’s symptoms to mental health issues.”

Gillian Hanley, executive director of the Women’s Health Research Institute, agreed that AI models based on “historical health data sets” have built-in biases.

“If you use historical electronic medical record information where women who presented with a set of symptoms were more likely to be given a diagnosis of anxiety, for example, than a man … that AI model will return anxiety as the most likely health care issue when a woman presents with that set of symptoms and complaints,” she said.

Other witnesses told the committee that while the government has introduced legislation to tackle sexualized deepfakes, it needs to do more — and should start by criminalizing the creation of such images.

The Liberal government criminalized the distribution of non-consensual sexual deepfakes as part of crime bill C-16, which became law in June.

It also has introduced a digital safety bill, C-34 — which would impose a duty of care on platforms and create a digital regulator — and C-36, a privacy bill that would create a right to demand the deletion of deepfakes. Neither bill has become law yet.

Committee witnesses said that even if the government makes creating sexualized deepfakes a criminal act, that won’t necessarily help the victims who just want the images taken down.

Suzie Dunn, an assistant professor at Dalhousie University’s Schulich School of Law, said while the government’s proposed digital safety bill would create the means to take down images quickly, that option only exists currently in British Columbia and Quebec.

“We’ll rush to a criminal response to a particular type of harm, but a criminal response isn’t necessarily the solution a person is looking for,” she said, adding that a victim may just want an intimate image expunged without having to go through a criminal trial.

Dunn cited as a model B.C.’s civil resolution tribunal. She said it’s a low-cost option that doesn’t require a lawyer and B.C.’s tribunal has handled hundreds of files since it began to hear cases about intimate images in January 2024.

Blair Attard-Frost, an assistant professor at the University of Alberta’s department of political science, suggested the digital safety bill be amended to require the companies behind generative AI “to demonstrate in some way that their systems have been tested and safeguarded against hateful and non-consensual sexual uses prior to deployment.”

Rosel Kim, senior staff lawyer at the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund, also said deepfake victims need direct support — including guidance on the options available to them.

She said it’s still not clear how judges will interpret the criminalization of sexualized deepfake distribution in Bill C-16, and which kinds of images will fall under the law.

Kim cited the example of a sexualized deepfake that has a single prominent feature altered “that makes it very obvious it’s not a depiction” of a specific individual, “like if a third eye was added.”

“What would happen?” she asked.

Mitzie Hunter, president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Women’s Foundation, said if the creation of deepfakes is criminalized, it would be possible to intervene before the images are distributed.

“Criminalizing the creation of deepfakes would also help the law hold platforms who profit from them accountable as well,” she said.

The committee also heard AI technology can be used to make domestic abuse worse.

Anuradha Dugal, executive director of Women’s Shelters Canada, said perpetrators “can seek advice on how to control their partners,” including legal advice.

“They can create fake recordings of the survivors saying or doing things that may implicate her as a bad mother, and, of course, generate tech-facilitated sexual violence, which may include generating sexual images,” Dugal said. She added abusers could also use AI to falsify official documents to use against their victims.

Dunn told the MPs on the committee that AI agents and generative AI systems “increase the ability of stalkers and abusers to gather information about their targets and amplify the harassment against them.”

“This happens not only in the context of intimate partner violence,” she added. “It also targets politicians, journalists and human rights defenders.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press