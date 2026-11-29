A 17-year-old wanted in connection with the homicide of a Mississauga teen and the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Rexdale has been arrested, Toronto police said Sunday.

Brandon Blake, 18, of Barrie, was shot and killed outside Elmbank Community Centre near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West on Nov. 10. His death marked Toronto’s 34th homicide of 2026.

Police say a 16-year-old Vaughan boy was arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with first-degree murder. Because he is a youth, his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA)

In a media release Sunday morning, police said they arrested a 17-year-old wanted in the two homicide cases. His identity is also protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Toronto police previously identified the 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old Armani Callender, both from Toronto, as suspects wanted in the Nov. 7 shooting death of Malik Abass, an 18-year-old from Mississauga who was fatally shot in the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall in Etobicoke. Both were wanted on Canada-wide warrants in that case.

Callender was arrested by police on Nov. 22.

One suspect remains outstanding in Blake homicide

Meanwhile, Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto, remains wanted for first-degree murder in the Blake homicide.

Police consider Kunene armed and dangerous and are urging anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.