After a week filled with wet weather, Toronto is expected to see more rain and gusty winds to wrap up November.

Sunday starts off dry with some sunny breaks before showers move in later in the afternoon. Winds will reach around 20 km/h, with a high of 9 C. Rain is expected to continue into the evening, with temperatures dropping to a low of 4 C.

Showers are expected to continue overnight before tapering off in Monday’s morning commute. However, winds will pick up throughout the day, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h.

The high will reach 5 C before temperatures drop to a low of -1 C overnight.

Mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, Wednesday

The forecast may change for the remainder of the week, however, Tuesday will bring some sunshine early in the day before clouds move in. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 5 C, with a low of 1 C.

Wednesday will see more sun and cloud, with a high of 7 C and a low of 3 C.

Average daytime highs in Toronto for this time of the year is 4 C, while average lows are -3 C.