Hwy 401 multi-vehicle collision sends 1 to hospital
Posted November 29, 2026 7:59 am.
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 westbound ramp to Highway 427 sent one person to a hospital overnight Sunday.
Paramedics said they transported one person with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The westbound ramp from Highway 401 to Highway 427 were closed due to the collision but reopened just after 2 a.m., according to police.
No other injuries were reported.
The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unknown.