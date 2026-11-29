A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 westbound ramp to Highway 427 sent one person to a hospital overnight Sunday.

Paramedics said they transported one person with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound ramp from Highway 401 to Highway 427 were closed due to the collision but reopened just after 2 a.m., according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unknown.