DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Some 1,000 police officers targeted Dynamo Dresden’s second-division soccer game against St. Pauli on Saturday for a massive raid targeting individuals suspected of being part of a criminal organization.

Dresden police said in a statement they were investigating 87 members of the “Ultras Dynamo” supporters’ group “on suspicion of forming, or participation as members in, a criminal association,” and that they had held around 450 of the club’s fans at the Rudolf Harbig Stadium to establish their identities.

The police also searched private residences and other locations – more than 30 altogether – around Dresden with the aid of federal authorities and police officers from other states.

Four individuals aged between 29-38 were arrested at the stadium and three were brought before a judge and placed in pre-trial detention.

“Today’s operation was explicitly not directed at peaceful football fans, but at specifically targeted suspected offenders. In carrying out these measures, we made a clear distinction between members of the group and uninvolved parties, and we also took the weather conditions into account,” Dresden senior police director Jens Uhlmann said.

That hasn’t stopped criticism of the action, however.

“The nature and scale of today’s measures came as a complete surprise to us, as we were not informed in advance about the intended course of action from the police,” Dynamo managing director Stephan Zimmermann said in a statement on the club website.

Zimmermann said the club was still trying to gather information and to evaluate all the facts before it could judge the proportionality of the measures.

“As things stand, this proportionality is highly questionable, given that several hundred uninvolved individuals were forced to remain in the cold for hours,” he said.

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The Associated Press