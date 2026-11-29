Peel police say one person is in the hospital, and several individuals were arrested in relation to firearm related offences in Mississauga.

Officers responded to the scene, near Dixie Park Mall early Sunday morning just after 5 a.m.

In a post on social media, police say there is a large police presence and multiple closures affecting the area around the mall. Those closures include the north and southbound lanes on Dixie Road from South Gateway Road to Eastgate Parkway.

The Miway Dixie Road platform is also closed in both directions.

Further details surrounding the incident, and information on any suspects were not immediately known.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

– One individual transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries

– Several individuals are being investigated in relation to firearm-related offences

– All N/B and S/B lanes on Dixie Rd closed from South Gateway Rd to Eastgate Pkwy

– Both E/B and W/B… — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 29, 2026