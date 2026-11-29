World Aquatics has stripped Canada of two 2027 World Cup events over the federal government’s refusal to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags.

The organization said the Feb. 25-28 diving World Cup in Montreal will be moved to Mexico, while the April 29-May 1 artistic swimming World Cup in Markham, Ont., has been removed from the competition calendar “while a new host is identified.”

World Aquatics said its decision followed “extensive discussions with stakeholders” over Canada’s position.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to represent their countries in competitions on Canadian soil as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

World Aquatics barred Russian and Belarusian athletes in 2022, then allowed them to return as neutral athletes the following year. In April, it lifted restrictions on senior athletes, allowing them to compete under their national flags and have their national anthems played, subject to screening requirements.

“World Aquatics remains committed to fostering inclusive and universally accessible international competition free from political intervention. World Aquatics appreciates the constructive engagement of Aquatics Canada and its member federations throughout this process. We value our longstanding hosting relationship with Canada and look forward to returning to Canada for future World Aquatics events,” the organization said in a statement.

Diving Canada said the decision to relocate the Montreal event was beyond its control and that its priority remains supporting its athletes.

“We recognize the great disappointment it brings to our athletes, partners and the entire Canadian diving community, who were looking forward to welcoming the world’s best divers to Canada, as we have since 2014,” the national governing body said in a statement.

Diving Canada welcomed the replacement event in Mexico, which preserves a full World Cup schedule in an important Olympic qualification year. The organization stressed the importance of hosting international competitions to showcase Canadian athletes and grow the sport, and remains hopeful of staging a World Cup event in 2028.

Canada’s stance followed an October ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reinstate Russia to international hockey, starting with next month’s world junior championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

The International Ice Hockey Federation later confirmed Russia and Belarus would remain barred from the world juniors and is appealing the CAS ruling to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov has called for the world juniors to be moved out of Canada and urged international sports organizations to impose sanctions affecting Canada’s right to host future competitions. The Russian Olympic Committee and the country’s hockey federation have also said they would appeal to the International Olympic Committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2026.

The Canadian Press