6 injured in crash on QEW in Mississauga, impaired driver arrested

One person has been charged with impaired driving after a crash on the QEW in Mississauga sent 6 people to hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

Provincial police say they responded to a call for a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound lanes of the highway just east of Hurontario around 4:30 a.m.

OPP. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says it was raining when the vehicles collided and both vehicles rolled over due to the impact. One of the vehicles hit the guard rail, causing “significant damage”. Cars travelling in the westbound lane were also hit with debris from the crash.

Peel and Toronto paramedics say that two people were sent to a trauma centre in serious condition. Four others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There were five people in one car and one person in the second vehicle.

The lone occupant of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and has been arrested for impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The eastbound lanes of the QEW are closed from Hurontario to Cawthra and one westbound lane is closed from Cawthra to Hurontario for the investigation.