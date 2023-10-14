NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh survives leadership review, but delegate support declining

NDP MP Heather McPherson takes a selfie with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
NDP MP Heather McPherson takes a selfie with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh during the opening of the party's convention in Hamilton on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 14, 2023 4:26 pm.

HAMILTON — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has survived his leadership review, but support from his party is declining.

During the second day of the NDP convention in Ottawa, 81 per cent of delegates voted in favour of Singh following his keynote speech.

It’s the lowest confidence vote for an NDP leader since Tom Mulclair, who was rejected by more than half of delegates at the party’s 2016 convention in Edmonton.

In 2021, Singh received support from 87 per cent of delegates and in 2018 he received nearly 91 per cent support.

Some delegates at the NDP convention have been critical of the party’s confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals.

Others say they would like him to take a harder stance against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press

