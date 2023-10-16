23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A 23-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Durham Region on Sunday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they received numerous calls for someone standing in the westbound lanes of the highway in Oshawa around 11:30 p.m.

By the time the officers arrived the pedestrian had been struck. A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says investigators are still trying to determine exactly how the collision occurred.

The westbound 401 was closed at Harmony Road for the investigation. The lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with additional information to contact them.