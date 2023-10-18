Pickering man facing possible hate-crime charges after Palestinian flag damaged

Police have arrested Howard Cooper
Police have arrested Howard Cooper after a Palestinian flag was damaged at a home in Pickering. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 18, 2023 4:17 pm.

A 63-year-old man is facing potential hate crime charges after a Palestinian flag was damaged at a home in Pickering.

Durham police say around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, police were called to a home in the area of Finch Avenue and Brock Road for reports of an armed person.

“An unknown male reportedly entered the driveway of a residential home and ripped a Palestinian flag off a vehicle while leaving behind a note with an offensive message,” police said in a statement released Wednesday. “When the home owner confronted the male, a struggle ensued and the victim suffered a minor injury to his hand from the suspect’s key.”

Witnesses restrained the suspect and called police, who placed the man under arrest.

Howard Cooper of Pickering is charged with assault with a weapon and mischief.

Police say they are working with the attorney general’s office to determine if the incident meets the threshold for a hate crime.

“In light of the recent global events that have amplified concerns and uncertainties, we want to reassure our community that we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all our residents,” police said. “We are actively collaborating with our faith-based leaders and communities to foster understanding and unity.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

29m ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

1h ago

As Canada evacuates citizens in Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay
As Canada evacuates citizens in Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay

As Shawna Goodman-Sone spoke to a reporter from a suburb of Tel Aviv Wednesday, she had to end the call abruptly and seek refuge in her home's safe room as an air raid warning went off. Before fleeing...

57m ago

Tenants concerned about facing 'demoviction' for new condo building
Tenants concerned about facing 'demoviction' for new condo building

Tenants are sounding the alarm about the planned demolition of a building near Bay and Bloor Streets to make way for a massive condo redevelopment that will temporarily take dozens of affordable apartments...

32m ago

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

29m ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

1h ago

As Canada evacuates citizens in Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay
As Canada evacuates citizens in Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay

As Shawna Goodman-Sone spoke to a reporter from a suburb of Tel Aviv Wednesday, she had to end the call abruptly and seek refuge in her home's safe room as an air raid warning went off. Before fleeing...

57m ago

Tenants concerned about facing 'demoviction' for new condo building
Tenants concerned about facing 'demoviction' for new condo building

Tenants are sounding the alarm about the planned demolition of a building near Bay and Bloor Streets to make way for a massive condo redevelopment that will temporarily take dozens of affordable apartments...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

21h ago

2:48
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP

The Ford government introduced a motion calling for rookie MPP Sarah Jama to apologize in the legislature for a social media post she wrote after the Hamas attack, if she doesn't she could be banned from speaking in the chamber.

21h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

22h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

23h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

More Videos