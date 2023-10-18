Pickering man facing possible hate-crime charges after Palestinian flag damaged

A 63-year-old man is facing potential hate crime charges after a Palestinian flag was damaged at a home in Pickering.

Durham police say around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, police were called to a home in the area of Finch Avenue and Brock Road for reports of an armed person.

“An unknown male reportedly entered the driveway of a residential home and ripped a Palestinian flag off a vehicle while leaving behind a note with an offensive message,” police said in a statement released Wednesday. “When the home owner confronted the male, a struggle ensued and the victim suffered a minor injury to his hand from the suspect’s key.”

Witnesses restrained the suspect and called police, who placed the man under arrest.

Howard Cooper of Pickering is charged with assault with a weapon and mischief.

Police say they are working with the attorney general’s office to determine if the incident meets the threshold for a hate crime.

“In light of the recent global events that have amplified concerns and uncertainties, we want to reassure our community that we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all our residents,” police said. “We are actively collaborating with our faith-based leaders and communities to foster understanding and unity.”