‘One of the best players in the world’: Maple Leafs’ Nylander is money in the bank

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Luke Fox, Sportsnet

Posted October 27, 2023 5:48 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 5:49 am.

All right, just pay the man.

William Nylander will tell you that his uncertain future, the possibility of bumping his own stock and leveraging his bargaining stance, is not the major motivation behind his torrid beginning to 2023-24.

But as far as aligning your most dominant start with your most important money-making campaign, it’s hard to deny that Nylander has struck the perfect time to reach yet another level with his performance.

“I mean, obviously, it’s there. But I think the mindset that I’ve always had is to be better every year,” said Nylander, looking like 10 million bucks in his all-black suit before strolling out of Dallas with another key contribution to a Maple Leafs win and another point on the streak. 

“So, I mean, that’s there. But I don’t think that I’d be playing any different if it wasn’t a contract year.”

The great Fat Joe once said: “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.” And it’s an emphatic argument one could imagine Nylander’s agent, Lewis Gross, relaying to Toronto GM Brad Treliving in their next meeting.

Wherever Nylander is pulling his motivation, his highlight-reel results have been undeniable this month and were once again on display in Thursday’s 4-1 grinding road win over the mighty Dallas Stars, previously undefeated in regulation.

Nylander ‘one of the best players in the world’

With the Maple Leafs tightening up defensively and delivering their most persistent first period of the season, Nylander gave them a rare early lead with a diligent forecheck, a slick dangle, and a buttery backdoor pass to a wide-open Morgan Rielly.

“He’s unreal. I think he’s one of the best players in the world. And we’re very lucky to have him,” Rielly said. “What he’s able to do with the puck and his legs and the way he thinks the game and how he sees it, he’s up there in that top conversation.”

William Nylander
William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Photo: CANADIAN PRESS.

Shifts like that have become increasingly commonplace, as Nylander has picked up where he left off in the playoffs. Quibble about the occasional defensive lapse or the failed and short-lived experiments at centre if you wish. 

But offensively, Nylander has consistently been Toronto’s most dangerous threat through seven games, gathering at least a point in every one of them and leading the club’s crowded scoring race with a total of five goals and six assists.

Nylander’s 40-goal, 87-point personal-best showing in 2022-23 already feels at risk of getting trumped.

This must feel like the best start of his career, no? 

“I mean, I don’t really think about it. I just take it game by game. Now I’m focusing to get ready for next game,” smiles Nylander, who will concede to getting more playmaking looks on the inside. “I feel like more openings are opening up. That’s why I’m probably taking the puck there.”

Teammates sing Nylander’s praises

Mitch Marner credits his teammate’s poise with the puck on his stick, even in high traffic.

“Just how he’s controlling the puck out there and making plays, taking people one-on-one down low, it’s been great to watch,” Marner says. “He’s been opening up a lot of ice for his teammates. It’s kind of the Willie we all know and we expect every night, so it’s been great to see.”

Maybe it’s no coincidence that Tyler Bertuzzi, jostled off Auston Matthews and Marner’s top unit, has submitted his best efforts this week alongside Nylander and John Tavares, who’s on a seven-game heater of his own.

“Willy is Willy,” Bertuzzi says. “I knew he was really good. I didn’t know how good he was.”

Toronto’s second line saw the most shifts together during the Dallas win and titled the ice more than any other, generating 60.9 per cent of shot attempts when on the ice.

“We’re playing really well as a line. We’re generating a lot of chances. I think the goals and stuff will come when we play well,” Nylander reasons.

Set aside the numbers. Aesthetically, the winger’s edges look even sharper. He is using his sturdy frame more effectively to win puck battles and gain positioning. He has eliminated some of the float to his game that occasionally frustrated the coaching staff and is now averaging 20 minutes a night for the first time in his career.

“He’s playing great,” raves Keefe, who is also trusting Nylander for some penalty kills. “He’s got lots of confidence with the puck. He’s attacking the ice and bringing the puck to good areas. So, I think it’s been a terrific start for him. 

“He had a terrific start last season, so he’s just sort of continuing with that. But without a doubt, he seems to be really in a good place right now in terms of his rhythm offensively.”

So good, Nylander and/or Tavares can tie a Leafs record by stretching their season-opening streak to eight games Saturday in Nashville. (John Anderson, Lanny McDonald, and Frank Mahovlich share that record.)

“Oh, really?” Nylander perks up.

He is then informed that the longest season-starting point streak by any player is 51 games.

“Is that Gretzky? That’s f—–‘ wild. That’s crazy,” Nylander chuckles.

“Well, let’s see what we do in Nashville.”

Top Stories

