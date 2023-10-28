2 men stabbed near King and Spadina
Posted October 28, 2023 7:19 am.
Two men are in hospital after an early morning stabbing near King Street and Spadina Avenue.
Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 3:30 a.m. to reports of an altercation in a laneway. Two people were reportedly stabbed in the incident.
Two men in their 30s were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect or suspects fled the area shortly after. Police continue to investigate the incident.