St. Catharines man charged after threatening university students

Replica pellet gun
Replica pellet gun recovered after man threatened three students at Brock University. NRPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 29, 2023 4:32 pm.

An 18-year-old St. Catharines man is in custody for allegedly threatening three Brock University students with a gun on Saturday.

Niagara police say just before 6 p.m. the suspect went to the university campus located on Sir Isaac Brock Way to confront three other people over a previous dispute. It was then that he allegedly threatened them while displaying what appeared to be a handgun.

The three students fled for their safety and locked themselves inside a dormitory until police arrived. Neither suffered any physical injuries as a result of the confrontation.

Just after 7 p.m. police went to a home in north St. Catharines and arrested the suspect without incident. Investigators recovered a replica pellet gun during a search of the residence.

Dante Palumbo of St. Catharines has been charged with possession of a weapon, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

