Ontario to give some teachers and education workers retroactive salary bumps

ETFO

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2023 3:18 pm.

Ontario has agreed to give public high school teachers and some elementary school education workers retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124.

Education workers represented by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario ratified a new contract last week and the union says today that the deal includes an agreement on a Bill 124 remedy.

That 2019 law capped salary increases for public sector workers to one per cent a year for three years.

An Ontario court has ruled it unconstitutional, but the government has appealed.

ETFO says that the government has agreed to give its education workers an additional 0.75 per cent in salary increases for the first two years of the contract covered by Bill 124, and the amount for the third year will be decided by an arbitrator.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says it has agreed to the same terms with the government and the two unions will present a “united front” when going to arbitration on the third-year remedy early next year. 

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

2h ago

Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers

The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.  The federal agency released its August...

updated

2h ago

Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP
Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way head-on crash on Highway 418 near Courtice on Sunday night that killed two people. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schdmit said witnesses called...

2h ago

Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto
Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto

A demonstration held outside the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland organized by migrant workers and their supporters is calling on the federal government to provide status for undocumented...

34m ago

