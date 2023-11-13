Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

A luxury vehicle seized during Project Luxe
A vehicle seized during Project Luxe. (Halton Regional Police/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 13, 2023 11:43 am.

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued at more than $1.6 million.

Police began “Project Luxe” in the summer of 2023 after the suspects attended several dealerships throughout the Greater Toronto Area where police say “they fraudulently obtained several high-end vehicles.”

Police say they were able to drive off with the vehicles after duping the dealerships with fake documents.

“The sophistication of this particular scam and exceptional quality of the documents they produced enabled the group to carry out similar frauds at other GTA and southern Ontario area dealerships,” investigators said in a release Monday.

Police say they were soon able to identify suspects and also establish their connection to a broader distribution group.

With the help of U.S. Homeland Security as well as Toronto Police, the OPP, and police forces in the United States, including the FBI, several of the vehicles were recovered.

Investigators say they were ultimately destined for export overseas.

Among the vehicles recovered:

  • A 2023 Maybach GLS600 (valued at over $300,000)
  • A 2020 Lamborghini Urus (also valued at over $300,000)
  • A 2021 Ferrari F8 Spider (valued at $600,000)
  • A 2023 Porche 911 Turbo (valued at more than $225,000)
  • A 2017 Mercedes E400, and 2021 Dodge Durango (both valued over $60,000 each).

Officers executed search warrants in November, 2023, at locations throughout the GTA, arresting three people and seizing evidence. Police say among the seized items was “equipment used to replicate security features for various methods of secure payment.”

Enoch Johnson, 40 of Mississauga, and Ahmad Amiri, 29 of Oakville, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Issac Osunde Iyamu, 27, of no fixed address, is facing five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

Crews continue to search for a missing person after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire sources tell CityNews the body of a man was seen in the rubble of the destroyed...

updated

46m ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by the city's former mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

1h ago

Man suffers serious injuries when hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man suffers serious injuries when hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after...

8m ago

Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?
Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, last year, Canadian restaurants took in roughly $100 billion in revenue, more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This year it's pegged to be $110 billion. Yet a third of...

4h ago

Top Stories

Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

Crews continue to search for a missing person after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire sources tell CityNews the body of a man was seen in the rubble of the destroyed...

updated

46m ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by the city's former mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

1h ago

Man suffers serious injuries when hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man suffers serious injuries when hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after...

8m ago

Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?
Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, last year, Canadian restaurants took in roughly $100 billion in revenue, more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This year it's pegged to be $110 billion. Yet a third of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

13h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

16h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

16h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.

21h ago

2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos