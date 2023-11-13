Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued at more than $1.6 million.

Police began “Project Luxe” in the summer of 2023 after the suspects attended several dealerships throughout the Greater Toronto Area where police say “they fraudulently obtained several high-end vehicles.”

Police say they were able to drive off with the vehicles after duping the dealerships with fake documents.

“The sophistication of this particular scam and exceptional quality of the documents they produced enabled the group to carry out similar frauds at other GTA and southern Ontario area dealerships,” investigators said in a release Monday.

Police say they were soon able to identify suspects and also establish their connection to a broader distribution group.

With the help of U.S. Homeland Security as well as Toronto Police, the OPP, and police forces in the United States, including the FBI, several of the vehicles were recovered.

Investigators say they were ultimately destined for export overseas.

Among the vehicles recovered:

A 2023 Maybach GLS600 (valued at over $300,000)

A 2020 Lamborghini Urus (also valued at over $300,000)

A 2021 Ferrari F8 Spider (valued at $600,000)

A 2023 Porche 911 Turbo (valued at more than $225,000)

A 2017 Mercedes E400, and 2021 Dodge Durango (both valued over $60,000 each).



Officers executed search warrants in November, 2023, at locations throughout the GTA, arresting three people and seizing evidence. Police say among the seized items was “equipment used to replicate security features for various methods of secure payment.”

Enoch Johnson, 40 of Mississauga, and Ahmad Amiri, 29 of Oakville, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Issac Osunde Iyamu, 27, of no fixed address, is facing five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.