Male beaten and stabbed in Oshawa, 3 in custody

A Durham Regional Police Service forensics vehicle is shown.
A Durham Regional Police Service forensics vehicle is shown. DRPS

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 15, 2023 12:34 pm.

Three people, two men and a woman, are facing charges after a male was beaten and stabbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the John Street East and Simcoe Street South area at around 3:10 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

The victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say several people assaulted him before he was stabbed.

The suspects fled prior to police arriving on scene, but were arrested a short distance away.

Ryan Gustave, 49, Lauren Hickey, 30, and Austin Ellis, 29, all of no fixed address, were arrested and all face charges of assault with a weapon, among others.

The trio were held in custody for a bail hearing.

3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
3 rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

Three people have been rushed to hospital after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in North York. Emergency crews responded the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard near Lawrence...

breaking

8m ago

York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA
York police identify suspect in 51-year-old murder using advanced DNA

York Regional Police say advanced DNA technology is responsible for solving what it called the "cruel and ruthless murder" of 16-year-old Yvonne Leroux. Leroux was last seen leaving a clinic on Oakdale...

55m ago

Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say
Personal information of Toronto Public Library staff stolen in cyber attack, investigators say

Officials from the Toronto Public Library (TPL) are shedding some light on what type of data has been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity incident. Investigators were able to determine that cyber...

46m ago

Ontario patient ombudsman sees 33% surge in complaints
Ontario patient ombudsman sees 33% surge in complaints

Ontario's patient ombudsman says his office has seen a 33 per cent increase in complaints, and noted a "troubling" trend in problems accessing primary care. Craig Thompson, the province's patient ombudsman,...

6h ago

