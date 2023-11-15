Male beaten and stabbed in Oshawa, 3 in custody

Three people, two men and a woman, are facing charges after a male was beaten and stabbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the John Street East and Simcoe Street South area at around 3:10 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

The victim was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say several people assaulted him before he was stabbed.

The suspects fled prior to police arriving on scene, but were arrested a short distance away.

Ryan Gustave, 49, Lauren Hickey, 30, and Austin Ellis, 29, all of no fixed address, were arrested and all face charges of assault with a weapon, among others.

The trio were held in custody for a bail hearing.